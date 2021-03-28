Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Drops By 57.0%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MHGVY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. 14,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,676. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

