Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Drops By 64.6%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 28th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NCTKF stock remained flat at $$46.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Nabtesco will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

