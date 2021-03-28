Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Expands By 230.3%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 230.3% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

