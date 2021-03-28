Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Rises By 229.1%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 85,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

JSD stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

