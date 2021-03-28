Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Decreases By 60.6%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 650,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,224. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

