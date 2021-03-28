Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Drops By 63.6%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of OGFGY stock remained flat at $$3.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
About Origin Energy
