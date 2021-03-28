Short Interest in Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Increases By 265.5%

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Plus Products stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Plus Products has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
Plus Products Company Profile
