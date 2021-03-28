Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Increases By 160.0%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $$18.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.
Plus500 Company Profile
