Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Drops By 56.9%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.3 days.

Shares of PMCUF remained flat at $$33.60 during trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438. Pro Medicus has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

PMCUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

