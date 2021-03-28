Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Expands By 152.5%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the February 28th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 534.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROSYY remained flat at $$8.47 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 664. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom
