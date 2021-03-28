Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Declines By 56.8%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 2,202,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 243,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,900. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

