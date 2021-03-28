Short Interest in Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Increases By 245.2%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 245.2% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RPMT opened at $0.78 on Friday. Rego Payment Architectures has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families. The company's system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its web portal.

