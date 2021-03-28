Short Interest in Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Increases By 245.2%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 245.2% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RPMT opened at $0.78 on Friday. Rego Payment Architectures has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.
About Rego Payment Architectures
See Also: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.