Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Drops By 65.9%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Revenio Group Oyj stock remained flat at $$64.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

