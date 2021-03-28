Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Increases By 254.5%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of ROHCY opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.04. ROHM has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

