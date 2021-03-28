Short Interest in Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Rises By 224.3%

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 224.3% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ROCLF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

