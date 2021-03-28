Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Declines By 62.9%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. makes up 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $147.25. 4,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $78.14 and a one year high of $160.50.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.