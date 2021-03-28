Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Decreases By 51.4%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.2 days.
Shares of SGLFF opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.94.
SGL Carbon Company Profile
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.