Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rises By 183.3%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SMGZY traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $21.33. 11,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

