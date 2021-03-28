Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Grows By 250.0%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOMMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SOMMY opened at $26.85 on Friday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

