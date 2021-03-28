Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Drops By 63.1%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 518,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 487,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

