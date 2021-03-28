Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Drops By 63.1%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 518,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 487,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $52.15.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
