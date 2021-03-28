Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Decreases By 66.3%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the February 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

