Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Rises By 184.6%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 100,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,103. TD has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

