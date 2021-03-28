Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Declines By 51.6%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the February 28th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $105.00 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

