Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Drops By 57.3%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of TGA opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

