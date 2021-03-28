Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rises By 264.4%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, an increase of 264.4% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UniCredit stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

