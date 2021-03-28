Short Interest in Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rises By 271.4%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $12.11 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

