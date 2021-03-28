Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Expands By 189.8%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 189.8% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WXXWY stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

