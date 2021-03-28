Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Increases By 230.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $19.61 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.
About Wynn Macau
