Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Increases By 230.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $19.61 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

