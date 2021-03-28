ShowHand (HAND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $94,310.29 and approximately $417.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.75 or 0.00615765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024171 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

