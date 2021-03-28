SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SHPING token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $161,512.23 and $20,405.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

