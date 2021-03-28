Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in March

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 377.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSSAF. HSBC upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:SSSAF remained flat at $$47.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. Shurgard Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

