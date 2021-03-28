SIG plc (LON:SHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

SHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

SHI traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 39 ($0.51). 2,704,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,846. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.45.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

