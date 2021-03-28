Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3,630.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,395 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Simmons First National worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.