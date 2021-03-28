Simple Software Solutions (SSS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $239.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $198,874.42 and $239.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 228.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,713,609 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.