Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 3,476,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $12,229,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

