SKALE Network (SKL) Price Tops $0.70

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $460.10 million and $146.64 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00058880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00227428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.55 or 0.00969039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00029547 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

SKALE Network Token Trading

