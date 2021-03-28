SkinCoin Market Cap Tops $247,190.27 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $247,190.27 and $12,574.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

