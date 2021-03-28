Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $2.66 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $53.29 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

