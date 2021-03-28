Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 842.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 263,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 90,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 237,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Shares of SWKS opened at $182.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.