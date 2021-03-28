Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,346 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,709,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,773,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,336,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. Piper Sandler downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

NYSE WORK opened at $40.37 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

