Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.70 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $18.45 million and $1.70 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00057611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00220536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.00872154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00077827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 314,731,283 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

