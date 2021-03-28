Smart MFG Trading Up 13.4% This Week (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $9,461.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00612693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024075 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 298,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

Smart MFG Coin Trading

