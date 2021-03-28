SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0068

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $426,427.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.44 or 0.03033953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00330068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.63 or 0.00899862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.69 or 0.00419796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.48 or 0.00359635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00249324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021450 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

