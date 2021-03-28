Smartshare (SSP) Reaches One Day Volume of $274,912.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $274,912.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

