Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.12.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.