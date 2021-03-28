Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,655 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.52% of Snowflake worth $415,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $236,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,043 shares of company stock worth $181,439,976. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

