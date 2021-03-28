Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 243.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. Sodexo has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

