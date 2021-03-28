Soitec S.A. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Soitec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Soitec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Soitec alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Soitec in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SLOIF opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.54. Soitec has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.06.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.