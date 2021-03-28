Soitec S.A. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Soitec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Soitec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Soitec in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Soitec Company Profile
Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.
