Solana (SOL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $380.34 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for $18.46 or 0.00033089 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $4.95 billion and $380.34 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.00612860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,773,005 coins and its circulating supply is 268,064,871 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

