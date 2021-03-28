SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0269 on Major Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 66.2% lower against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2,961.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.00330428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,214,372 coins and its circulating supply is 64,788,763 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

